Photo: Using tea to help fund advice

The Advice Aid Pregnancy Center will be holding its 10th annual Benefit Tea fundraiser with tea, desserts, live and silent auction, shopping, complimentary personal photos, make a necklace project and music by local musicians. Nadia Ticknor, right, is standing by the Coca Cola Basket that will be a live auction item. The Benefit Tea will be held at St. John’s United Methodist Church located at 1730 Kino Ave. from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday. Invitations are $15 for adults and $10 for children 5 through 15 when accompanied by an adult. For more information call 928-692-1301 or email aaapc1@yahoo.com.