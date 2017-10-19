Bullhead City man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

KINGMAN – A Bullhead City man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after two female victims, ages 8 and 9, came forward to state that they had been molested.

Michael David Barrett, 40, is also charged with aggravated assault – adult on a minor for allegedly pricking one of the children’s hands with a needle. All the charges Barrett faces are felonies.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating Barrett Oct. 4 when the two minors came forward.

MCSO detectives served a search warrant on Barrett’s residence in the 1200 block of Powerline Road at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Barrett denied touching the children, but he allegedly admitted to viewing and downloading sexual images of children. He also is purported to have confirmed he punctured one of the victims’ wrist with a needle.

MCSO reports the investigation is ongoing and Barrett could be facing more charges.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office