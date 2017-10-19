Horoscope | October 19, 2017

Birthdays: Chris Kattan, 47; Jon Favreau, 51; Ty Pennington, 53; John Lithgow, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be unpredictable and easily sidetracked. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and refuse to make a last-minute decision that has the potential to lead you into a predicament that can cause emotional upset.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be pulled into something questionable if you let your emotions take over, causing you to give in to someone who is asking too much of you. Back away before it ends up costing you emotionally or financially.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A change at work will turn in your favor. Do everything in your power to equalize your position with upper management.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Family and friends will bring out the best in you. You’ll be motivated by what others have to say.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Moderation will be necessary if you don’t want to upset someone close to you. Say little but do a lot to show your appreciation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A deal will not be as good as it appears. Look for any flaws before you invest in something you know little about. Stay focused on your responsibilities and finding ways to increase your income.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A creative approach will help you hold the attention of whomever you are dealing with. Your vision will be remarkable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for any opportunity to get ahead professionally or financially. Look over settlements, investments and matters that can influence your health.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put everything you’ve got into bringing about positive change. Someone will have interesting ideas, but that doesn’t mean you should deviate from your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Communication will be met with discord. If you can’t agree, it may be best to walk away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a commitment to spend more time with someone you love. Show how much you care and you will enjoy what you receive in return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be tempted to invest in something that isn’t likely to pay the rewards you are expecting. A cautious approach will save you from loss.