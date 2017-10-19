Justin Olson appointed to Arizona Corporation Commission

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday appointed former Arizona state legislator Justin Olson to serve on the Arizona Corporation Commission, which oversees utilities in the state.

Olson served from 2011 to 2017 in the Arizona House of Representatives, where his assignments included serving as chair of the Appropriations Committee.

He currently works as a senior tax analyst for the Apollo Education Group in Phoenix. Before that, he worked as senior research analyst at the Arizona Tax Research Association and as a congressional aide for U.S. Rep. Trent Franks.

He earned a bachelor’s degree and a Masters of Business Administration from Arizona State University.

Olson has a reputation as a strong proponent for taxpayers and a hard worker, Ducey said.

“He is someone with a proven record of service whose detailed understanding of regulatory and policy issues prepares him to hit the ground running from day one,” the governor said.