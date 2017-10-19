Kingman’s Ancient Iron sets five world records in Las Vegas

KINGMAN – Jerry Homer Sr. isn’t your typical 77 year old.

Homer Sr. demonstrated that at the World Power Lifting Competition in Las Vegas after bench pressing 259 pounds to set a world record. And he’s blind.

“I’ve just been gifted by the Lord,” Homer Sr. said. “I don’t do anything other than just go out there and do what He leads me to do and what He lets me do. It’s a humbling experience to be able to still do it at my age.”

Homer Sr. joins Kingman’s Ancient Iron six-man team that took first place in the single lift division and set five individual world records. The achievements didn’t stop there though, as Homer Sr. received the AAU World Body Building Legends Award.

“It swept me off my feet because it’s the culmination of a lifetime of work,” Homer Sr. said. “It was unbelievable. I also made the Strength Sports Hall of Fame. It was a good night.”

Martin Drake, 66, was also inducted into the AAU Strength Sports Hall of Fame. He bench pressed 308 pounds to set a world record and take first place.

John Lopez is the oldest body builder on the Ancient Iron team and benched 236.9 pounds to set a world record and take first.

“John Lopez, 81-years-old now – he’s just trucking along,” Homer Sr. said. “It’s really great.”

The other record-setters included Charley Jones, 68, with a bench press of 281 pounds and Jerry Homer Jr. with a bench of 363 pounds. Homer Jr. also took first place in squats (573) and deadlift (518).

“It’s gratifying that your son is willing to be there with you and to see you through it,” Homer Sr. said. “You help him from an early age and now he helps you. It’s very gratifying to have him there with me. No doubt about it.

“We just have such a good team,” Homer Sr. continued. “Charley Jones, John Lopez and Martin Drake – they’re the tops, you don’t get any better than all three of those.”

Derek Murdock, 28, rounds out Kingman’s Ancient Iron team and tallied three first place finishes – bench press (253 pounds), squat (385) and deadlift (402).

While Homer Sr. isn’t the oldest one of the team, he is grateful for the opportunity to still be lifting weights.

“I keep going – that’s what I know and that’s what I do,” he said. “As long as the Lord will let me, I’ll be there.”