Rotary Club sponsoring Saturday’s Daddy-Daughter Dance

KINGMAN – The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance will be cutting the rug from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 112 N. Fourth St.

Cost is $40 per “couple,” and includes a DJ, dancing, games, activities and crafts. Professional photos, corsages and boutonnieres will be available for $10 each.

The Rotary Club uses the dance as an annual fundraiser with the proceeds going toward scholarships the club presents to local graduating high school students.

For more information, call Bill Wales at 619-203-7462, visit kingmanrotaryclub.com, or Facebook.com/RotaryDaddyDaughterDance.