Some good Old West Medicine: next in the Sounds of Kingman historical series

KINGMAN – Jody Drake will present the next Sounds of Kingman historical series, “On the Arizona Frontier: Ranch Medicine,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St.

The presentation is free, made possible by Arizona Humanities.

In the West, the nearest doctor was often miles away, which meant medical care for the family was a do-it-yourself project.

In her discussion of ranch medicine, Drake takes a frontier medical bag apart and uses it to describe how various illnesses were treated in Arizona in the late 1800s.

People might chew willow bark for a headache or pine needles for Vitamin C. They used a spider web to close up a cut, and that’s just for starters, Drake says.

She received rave reviews her “History Alive” recreation of Sharlot Hall when she came to Mohave Museum in early 2016. She mixes rich stories of the West with an enchanting combination of humor and fact. She’s lively, entertaining and totally at ease in her presentations.

The presentation promises to be educational and stimulating, and a great way to spend time at the museum.