Strange, But True | Detroit-area man arrested brings doughnuts for officers

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (AP) – A 21-year-old man wanted for probation violations surrendered at a suburban Detroit police station – with a dozen doughnuts for officers.

The sweet gesture didn’t help Michael Zaydel. He still was sentenced to 39 days in jail Tuesday, a day after walking into the Redford Township police department.

Sgt. Duane Gregg says Zaydel had promised to turn himself in if a post on the department’s Facebook page was shared 1,000 times. The threshold was easily met.

Gregg says Zaydel was arrested when he appeared Monday with a bag of doughnuts and a bagel. He told TV station WXYZ that “cops like doughnuts,” and he wanted to reward them for any inconvenience.

Gregg got the bagel. Did other officers eat the doughnuts? The sergeant says: “No comment.”

Man builds 2-story ‘Star Wars’ vehicle replica for Halloween

PARMA, Ohio (AP) – A two-story, “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.

Nick Meyer has built a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, nearly as tall as his Parma home.

Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the “Star Wars” movies but isn’t a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique.

He’s not the only Ohioan continuing a habit of massive Halloween yard displays.

In Lorain, Ricky Rodriguez and his wife built what looks like a massive digging machine poking up through their driveway, surrounded by rock debris and skeletons.

Rodriguez tells The Chronicle-Telegram that it’s made of wood and took six weeks to create.