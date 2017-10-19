VA providing eBenefits program to vets to maximize services

KINGMAN – The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense are providing the eBenefits program for veterans to have the total amount of services and personal information available at the vets’ fingertips.

Services include applying for benefits, filing for disability, beneficiary changes, finding a representative, the ability to upload supporting documents, pension benefits, specially adapted housing, and certificate of eligibility for home loans, education benefits and vocational rehabilitation benefits. Additional services allow you to apply online for health benefits and additional healthcare coverage availability such as TRICARE Health Plans. Burial benefits can be applied for as well.

An important service is the ability to follow and track your open claim as it works its way through the system. You can also request by state the benefits afforded to the military veterans and their families.

Some basic computer skills are required to utilize the system but assistance is available for those that have difficulty using the internet. Call 1-800-827-1000 for the closest contact to help you.