Kingman Crossing Boulevard design plans increase $80K

KINGMAN – City Council approved modifications to a contract with AECOM Technical Services for roadway design of Kingman Crossing Boulevard at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The boulevard would run from Southern Avenue almost to Interstate 40.

City staff applied for right-of-way access across a section of state land, and the state sent a letter on Sept. 29 advising that environmental clearances will be required to obtain right of way.

Councilman Travis Lingenfelter asked if this was the last legal hitch for the city under the AECOM contract.

City engineer Greg Henry said environmental clearances were done in 2016, and he was hoping the city wouldn’t have to do it again, but it came up with the state. Securing the right of way is a key aspect of the project, he said.

“We’re 60 percent done,” Henry said. “These are the last steps. The final plan should be done after the first of the year.”

The additional work includes a survey of native plants and preparation of legal descriptions. The report must be done by a company approved by Arizona State Museum, which includes AECOM.

The contract will increase by $80,560, which will be funded from the design account for the Kingman Crossing project. The approved budget includes $401,094 for this item.

“Quit spending money on these projects,” Harley Pettit said during public comment. “Sell the property and let the developers do the work. We’ve spent $700,000 on this project and it looks the same as it did 10 years ago.”