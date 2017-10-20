Horoscope | October 20, 2017

Birthdays: John Krasinski, 38; Snoop Dogg, 46; Viggo Mortensen, 59; Danny Boyle, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Draw on past experience when it comes to relationships. Weigh the pros and cons and consider what you stand to benefit moving forward with your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Collaborating with someone you find inspiring will help you expand your creative interests. Talks, travel and conferences are all highlighted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do things your own way. Don’t be afraid to be different.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Broaden your interests. The connections you will make if you communicate more or travel to places you’ve never been before will be enlightening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Situations will get blown out of proportion. You can make simple changes at home, but first ask for the approval of those who will be affected by what you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Communication is encouraged. Get together with people you find experienced and discuss options that will increase your qualifications.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stability is encouraged. Mastering what you do best and incorporating it into your daily routine will help you maintain a steady pace toward your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change you decide to make regarding your current living arrangements will give you greater cash flow. A steady pace will help you outsmart anyone who tries to interfere with your progress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A deal may sound good, but you will realize it’s riddled with deception. If you want something, do the work and reap the rewards instead of trusting someone else to come through for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Concentrate on bringing something unique to whatever you pursue. The more you mix intelligence with your imagination, the easier it will be to outshine anyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional problems will surface if you get into a debate over money. Be careful not to let negativity seep into an important relationship.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share information and consider getting involved in something creative or unusual. You don’t have to spend money if you offer skills, experience or knowledge in place of cash.