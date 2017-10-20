Letter | Sally Morisset: Take a knee, but do it in prayer

I was so disappointed in our NFL football teams. I had to think long and hard about their choices.

It reminded me of a time that I was going to a doctor’s appointment. I was exiting the off-ramp and noticed a young man in his Army uniform with his duffel bag and anxiously looking at his watch.

I normally don’t do this, but I stopped and asked if he needed help.

He explained to me that he and his friend were on their way to camp and were being deployed to Iraq. He went on to say that normally his mom would take him, but this time she couldnt because she had just finished chemotherapy and was sick.

I expressed my desire to help and that I would be more than happy to take him if he still needed a lift.

He gave me a smile that I will never forget and said, “Thank you, but I’m sure he’ll be along soon. We don’t want to be late.”

This conversation only lasted a few minutes, but it will live in my heart as I said a small prayer for these brave young men. With a tear in my eye I asked God to keep them safe and bring them home alive.

Take a knee if you must, but do it in prayer. These young men do not deserve to be disrespected, which is what you’re doing. You may feel it’s the right thing to do by taking a knee and disregarding our anthem, but these young men didn’t mind giving you this right with their lives.

God Bless America, land that I love.