Mohave County procurement department earns national recognition

KINGMAN – For 13 years running, the Mohave County Procurement Department has been nationally recognized for the job it does.

The National Procurement Institute (NPI) recently announced Mohave County would join the ranks of other public and nonprofit organizations to receive the 22nd annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement (AEP) award.

Founded in 1968, the National Procurement Institute is designed to establish cooperative relationships among its members and to develop efficient purchasing methods and practices in the areas of governmental, educational and institutional procurement.

“The AEP is awarded annually to recognize innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity and leadership in the procurement function,” said Rebecca O’Brien, Mohave County procurement director.

The procurement department’s primary tasks include issuing invitations to bid on contracted projects or equipment sales, requests for proposals and issue contracts. The procurement department also issues purchase orders, develops contract terms, and acquires supplies and services.

“Our continued achievement in earning this award demands that we continue to benchmark our procedures and processes, to realize continued improvement and innovation,” O’Brien said.

According to the NPI, this award involves a “rigorous” analysis of documentation based on 18 categories. The AEP program is designed to encourage the development of excellence as well as continued improvement as a procurement department.

For the 2017 award, there were 205 applications for the award, which included 48 counties, 68 cities, 25 higher education agencies, 26 school districts, 26 special districts and 12 state agencies. Arizona came away with 14 awards.

“We are very proud to be part of such an exclusive group,” O’Brien said. “Our success would not be achievable without the support of all of our county departments. This award is achieved through a commitment at all levels … to insure that the laws, policies and procedures related to the procurement function are followed.”