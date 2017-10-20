Obituary | Dorothy J. Taylor

Dorothy J. Taylor, 85, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on October 16, 2017 in Louisville Kentucky.

She was born in Beardstown, Illinois on May 21, 1932 to the late Theodore and Nellie Brackney. Dorothy was a media member of Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was an avid supporter for 40 years of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, where her passion was the spreading of the Message of the Cross through the distribution of Expositors Outreach Bibles.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd G. Taylor in December of 1998.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Coral and Kevin Logsdon of Owensboro, Kentucky. She is also survived by her grandson and his wife Jason and Jennifer Cain, and her great granddaughters, Alexis and Alyssa Cain, also of Owensboro Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries P.O. Box 262550 Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70826.