Prep Football: Bulldogs host River Valley

Kingman’s Austin Dias tries to break a tackle earlier this season. The Bulldogs welcome River Valley to town tonight.

  • Originally Published: October 20, 2017 5:58 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – It’s been four long weeks, but the Kingman High School football team is finally back home. The 33rd-ranked Bulldogs (2-6, 0-3 3A West) will welcome No. 31-ranked River Valley (2-6, 1-2) to town today for a 7 p.m. contest.

    The Dust Devils have lost their last two games and suffered a 55-0 setback last Friday to Northwest Christian.

    Shott Cole leads River Valley with 253 yards and five touchdowns, while Andrew Chance has passed for 211 yards and one touchdown.

    Kingman is looking to end a three-game losing streak and after being shutout on the road by Odyssey last week.

    Kingman concludes the regular season at home against Northwest Christian next Friday.

