Prep Football: Vols look to end season on a high note

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team will be playing a non-region game tonight at No. 35 ranked Kofa, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important to the 26th-ranked Volunteers.

“A football game is a football game to us,” said Lee Williams head coach Clint Sasse. “It is strange to play a non-conference game this late in the season, but when it comes down to it, it’s just another game that we need to win.”

The Vols (4-4, 1-4) enter tonight’s game looking to end a two-game losing streak after droppin a 35-15 setback to Bradshaw Mountain last week, while the Kings (2-5, 0-1 6A Southern) fell 36-33 at Cibola.

“We have had a great week of practice,” Sasse said. “We are looking to go 1-0 this week and that has been the only focus.”

When the two teams met last season, it was the Vols who came out victorious by a slim 14-13 margin. Kofa’s junior quarterback Gabriel Castaneda has thrown for 825 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 206 yards and two scores. David Castaneda has a team-high 435 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

“They are very similar to the team they were last year,” Sasse said. “They are very athletic and have some play makers that can stretch the field.”

With just two games left this season, Sasse has Lee Williams focused on a simple mission – finish 6-4. If the Vols can accomplish that, it’ll be the best finish since a 7-4 record in 2014.

“That has been a focus all week and I think that it is very realistic,” Sasse said. “But we are focused on being 1-0 this week. We beat this team last year and we expect the same outcome.”