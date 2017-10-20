Things to Do | Wine, Beer & Walk Saturday

Wine, Beer & Walk Saturday

KINGMAN – This year’s Wine, Beer & Walk takes place from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at 221 E. Beale St.

Tickets are $25 per person at the door and includes a souvenir wine glass and tote bag. There will be more than 20 tasting stations featuring treats, wines, beer, and more.

You can register online using PayPal. For more information or to be part of the wine walk, call 928-715-2394.

Hualapai Showcase

Nashville artists and songwriters performed for the residents at the Gardens Rehab & Care Center during lunch on Wednesday. Pictured left to right are: Mike Britt, songwriter; Kirsten Hedden, artist/songwriter; Jason Lee Sever, artist/songwriter; Andrew Rollins, artist/songwriter; and “CarvinWalls” – Troy and Kelly Walls, artist/songwriters. These artists and more will be playing at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tractor Barn directly behind the Hualapai Mountain Lodge, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road. Tickets are $35. Call 928-897-8854 to purchase.

Anderson Ford hosting Drive 4 UR School benefit

KINGMAN – Anderson Ford Lincoln, 3601 Stockton Hill Road, is hosting a Drive 4 UR School event from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday for the Lee Williams High School Athletics Department.

Ford Motor Co. will pay $20 for every valid test drive on a new Ford during this event, up to $6,000. All proceeds will go to Lee Williams Athletic Department.

In addition, the Western Arizona Humane Society will be on site providing pet adoptions. kingmandowntownmerchantsassociation.com.

FRIDAY

Dug Up Manor

7-10 p.m., haunted house, $10, 2025 Northern Ave.

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m., Fire Station 51, 2836 DW Ranch Road, free, donations accepted. 928-692-1498.

Intergalactic Adventure

6:30 p.m., Portable Planetarium, Boys and Girls Club, 301 N. First St., $30, 928-718-0033.

Hualapai Writer’s Showcase and Concert

6:30 p.m., Hualapai Mountain Resort tractor barn, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road, concert features Calvin Walls, 928-897-8854.

Kingman Haunted House

Time TBA, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., $5 plus $1 for parking or canned foods. 928-753-2636.

Noises Off

7 p.m. Kingman High School Auditorium. 4182 N. Bank St.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Dug Up Manor

7-10 p.m., haunted house, $10, 2025 Northern Ave.

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m., Fire Station 51, 2836 DW Ranch Road, free, donations accepted. 928-692-1498.

Kingman Haunted House

Time TBA, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., $5 plus $1 for parking or canned foods. 928-753-2636.

Walk A Mile In Their Shoes

10 a.m., Bonelli House, 430 E. Spring Street, cancer survivors, speakers, walk, 928-753-3499.

Race Against Violence

8 a.m., Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., 5K run or walk, awards, post-race refreshments.

Beer & Wine Walk

3-6 p.m., 221 Beale St., $25, souvenir wine glass and tote bag. 928-715-2394.

Monster Mash Dance Party

7-11 p.m., $20, Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., seating, two drink tickets, food, 928-716-5237.

Route 66 Rattler Race

7:30 a.m., Monolith Gardens off Coyote Pass, mountain bike race, food, DJ, prizes, 760-447-2029.

Cruisin’ at the College

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave., help underprivlege kids, car show, swap meet, contests, 928-263-7167.

Estate Planning

1-2 p.m., Mohave County Library - Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., presentation, advance directives, free, 928-692-2665.

Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., arts, crafts, food. 928-757-2778.

Pumpkin Patch Festival

9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Dig It Kingman Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., free, learn, pick a pumpkin, 928-530-8072.

Junior Rodeo

9 a.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Full day of cowboy action, 928-279-5357.

Chillin’ on Beale Street

5-8 p.m., block party, car show, music socializing, 714-488-1843.

History

2-3 p.m., Sounds of Kingman, Mohave Museum of History and Arts, AZ Humanities present “On The Arizona Frontier: Ranch Medicine,” free, 928-725-0288.

Noises Off

7 p.m. Kingman High School Auditorium. 4182 N. Bank St.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon, corner of First and Beale street s in downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY

Blessing of the Animals

1 p.m. Kingman Dog Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-753-5658.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.