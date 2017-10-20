Walk Away From Drugs: A walk that makes a difference one person at a time

KINGMAN – Anti-drug activists gathered at Firefighter Memorial Park, Mother Road Harley-Davidson and Smith’s grocery store for the 11th annual “Walk Away from Drugs” event Wednesday, walking to Centennial Park for a brief ceremony.

Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries estimated participation of about 1,500 people, as some 2,000 hot dogs were given away in 45 minutes.

“Hearing the messages and appreciation from those in recovery just reaffirms that we are making a difference in the community, one person at a time,” DeVries said.