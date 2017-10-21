Prep Football: Bulldogs drop 36-12 loss at home to River Valley

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School football team kept it close in the first half against No. 31 ranked River Valley, but it wasn’t enough in a 36-12 loss at home Friday night.

The 33rd-ranked Bulldogs (2-7, 0-4 3A West) scored first on Austin Dias’ 60-yard touchdown run, but the Dust Devils (3-6, 2-2 3A West) rallied back with two scores to take a 16-6 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

Kingman answered with 50 seconds remaining in the first half on quarterback Darrell Mitchell’s two-yard run to cut the deficit to 16-12 at the half.

It was all River Valley in the second half though, as it scored 20 straight points for the win. The Bulldogs were only outgained in total yards by a slight 294-244 margin.

Dias finished with 92 yards rushing, while Mitchell added 50 yards on the ground.

Kingman concludes the regular season at home Friday with a 7 p.m. contest against No. 7 ranked Northwest Christian (7-2, 4-0).