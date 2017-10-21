Prep Football: Lee Williams drops tough 22-21 loss at Kofa

KINGMAN – It appeared the Lee Williams High School football team was on its way to a road win over No. 35-ranked Kofa Friday night. However, the 26th-ranked Volunteers saw a 21-point lead disappear as the Kings won 22-21.

“I thought we played really well, but it was a few fumbles and a few missed snaps that resulted in some scores for them,” said Lee Williams head coach Clint Sasse. “They had two scores on defense after we fumbled. It was just a wild, weird finish.”

Despite jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, mistakes cost the Vols (4-5, 1-4 4A Grand Canyon) down the stretch. Kofa (3-5, 0-1 6A Southern) scored its first touchdown after it recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Lee Williams then had an option pitch intercepted in the third quarter and the Kings returned it for a touchdown to inch within 21-14.

“It’s not that we were playing bad in the second half,” Sasse said. “It’s a couple of mistakes that were killer.”

The Vols stopped Kofa on fourth-and-1 to get the ball back late in the fourth quarter, but then fumbled. The Kings didn’t waste the opportunity as they scored and successfully converted the two-point conversion for a 22-21 advantage with 1:17 remaining in the game.

Lee Williams still had a shot to win it, but penalties proved costly. There was one last opportunity with 19 seconds and the ball on the 27-yard line, but the Vols couldn’t score.

Lee Williams closes out the regular season at home Friday with a 7 p.m. contest against No. 30 ranked Mohave (2-7, 1-4).

“I’m onto Mohave right now because we have to get this one,” Sasse said. “It’s a game we have to win – it’s a must-win.”