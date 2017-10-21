Prep Golf: Lady Vols look to make noise at state

KINGMAN – Three members of the Lee Williams girls golf team were in the same class when they received a text from head coach Haley Bradley.

They each read it and looked at each other – the Lady Vols had qualified for the Division II State Championship starting Monday at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course in Tucson.

“I’m excited,” said Lee Williams senior Sarah White. “We all get to go together this year. Hopefully we come back with something special.”

Lee Williams went to state as a team two seasons ago, but only Paige Lucero made the cut last year. However, this is the last opportunity for White, Audra Coffman and Kadence Sterling to end their high school careers on a high note.

“I feel like for my senior year, it’s pretty exciting for the three of us,” Sterling said.

The fact they’ve all played at this stage will also pay dividends.

“We know the pressure of state,” Sterling said. “It’s just two days of 18 holes. We know it’s long, but it’s exciting and fun. We’re focused on not paying attention so much to the yardage, but try to make every shot count.”

Lee Williams will compete Monday at the Sonoran course and Tuesday at the Catalina course.

“Two different courses makes it more challenging, for sure,” White said. “You usually play the first day and say, ‘OK, the second day I’ll do better.’ But they’re making it harder on us, which is better.”

Lucero is the only Lady Vol to practice the course, but Bradley still knows her knowledge won’t make it much easier for the team.

“It looks like it’s going to be a task,” Bradley said. “They won’t have any help for the second day. We’ll just go with the flow like we always do.”