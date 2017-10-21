Prep Roundup: Tigers, Lady Vols find success in final home meet

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school swim teams concluded the regular season Thursday at Centennial Pool. The Tigers and Lady Volunteers each finished 4-0, while the Volunteers and Lady Bulldogs went 3-1.

“It was a great last meet of our season,” said Kingman head coach Jerusha Presnal. “We have one more week and then on to regional competition. It has been fun to watch each swimmer grow this season. They continue to drop time, and I can’t wait to see what the regional competition will bring.”

Graceanne Roderick tallied two first-place finishes for the Lady Bulldogs, swimming a 1:26.18 in the 100-yard backstroke and a 7:58.25 in the 500 freestyle. Christine McIver was first in the 100 freestyle (1:20:17), while the Lady Bulldogs group of McIver, Rosanna Volk, Jessica Pebley and Alyssa Dodge swam a 6:23.27 for first in the 400 freestyle relay.

Lee Williams took first place in a number events, led by Hailey Puaa in the 50 freestyle (27.71) and 100 breaststroke (1:32.97). Puaa also joined fellow Lady Volunteers to take first in the 200 medley relay (2:39.09) and 200 freestyle relay (2:15.39).

Diego Narvarte led the Volunteers as he finished first in the 100 freestyle (57.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.69).

“I am very proud of my swimmers,” said Lee Williams head coach Caleb Presnal. “Times are coming down, and they are peaking at the right part of the season. I am looking forward to regional and state competition.”

Other top finishers included Katherine Cornelsen in the 200 individual medley (3:19.74), Amelia Brackett in the 100 butterfly (1:30.09) and Chase Walther in the 500 freestyle (6:54.89). The Lady Vols group of Cornelsen, Aubrey Damron, Kaylee Morley and Margaret High took first in the 400 freestyle relay at 6:06.98.

For the Academy, Callie Wright finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:46.63), while other top finishers included Joey Caton in the 200 freestyle (2:39.99), James Scholl in the 200 individual medley (2:47.36), Alec Rose in the 50 freestyle (27.15) and Nic Depner in the 100 butterfly (59.94). The Tigers were also first in the 200 medley relay (2:03.37), 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

The Academy, Lee Williams and Kingman are back in the pool Friday and Saturday at regionals.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, Tonopah Valley 2

At Tonopah Valley, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team battled to a 3-2 win (25-21, 19-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-10) on the road Thursday over the No. 25 ranked Lady Phoenix (6-9, 3-5 2A West)

Isabella Anderson led the 16th-ranked Lady Tigers (13-3, 6-2) with 16 kills, followed by Aspen Jackson with eight and Grace Herbine with five kills. Lynsey Day tallied 13 assists and 11 digs, while Shaunti Short finished with 15 assists and eight digs. Dasani Cave had a team-high 15 digs and Jackson added 13.

The Academy continues its road trip Tuesday with a 6 p.m. match at No. 24 Parker (10-5, 5-3).

Prescott 3,Lee Williams 0

At Prescott, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team dropped its fifth straight match Thursday with a 3-0 loss at No. 14 ranked Prescott (9-6, 8-3 4A Grand Canyon).

The 28th-ranked Lady Volunteers (6-10, 1-9) play its final regular season home game Tuesday with a 6 p.m. contest against No. 22 Bradshaw Mountain (6-9, 3-7).

Chino Valley 3, Kingman 0

At Chino Valley, the Kingman High School volleyball team lost a 3-0 decision Thursday to the 24th-ranked Lady Cougars (8-6, 5-3 3A West)

The No. 34 ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-15, 1-7) dropped a 3-0 loss to second-ranked Northwest Christian (15-0, 8-0) Saturday and welcome No. 35-ranked River Valley (2-14, 1-7) to town for a 6 p.m. contest Monday.