Events Calendar | October 22, 2017

TODAY

Karaoke

7 p.m., at The Eagles, 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Special Needs

Resource Fair

4:30-5:30 p.m., Halloween games, activities, resources and more, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., 928-753-0794.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Music

7-8:30 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra rehearsal, Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., Band Room.

WEDNESDAY

Health Insurance

Consultations

2-6 p.m.; Blue Cross/BlueShield of Arizona, North County Healthcare, Learn about the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment, Lin’s Little China Cafe, 4120 Stockton Hill Road, 800-377-3536.

Paint Halloween Eggs

6-8 p.m., Painting Halloween Eggs class, free, 18-and-older, Mohave County Library Kingman, 3269 Burbank St., 928-692-2665.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m., Fire Station 51, 2836 DW Ranch Road, free, donations accepted. 928-692-1498.

LAN Gaming Event

2-6 p.m., MCC Computer Club, Bring pet food for Mutt Matchers, Subs for pet food, video games, MCC, 1971 Jagerson Ave., 928-692-3015.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Dug Up Manor

7-10 p.m., haunted house, $10, 2025 Northern Ave.

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m., Fire Station 51, 2836 DW Ranch Road, free, donations accepted. 928-692-1498.

Kingman Haunted House

6-10 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., $5 plus $1 for parking or canned foods. 928-753-2636.

Historic Ghost Walk

7, 7:30, 8 p.m., Tours, weird, spooky, ghostly history of Kingman. Tickets $10, kids under 12, $5, Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.; 217-714-0985.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Dug Up Manor

7-10 p.m., haunted house, $10, 2025 Northern Ave.

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m., Fire Station 51, 2836 DW Ranch Road, free, donations accepted. 928-692-1498.

Kingman Haunted House

6-10 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., $5 plus $1 for parking or canned foods. 928-753-2636.

Historic Ghost Walk

7, 7:30, 8 p.m., Tours, weird, spooky, ghostly history of Kingman. Tickets $10, kids under 12, $5, Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.; 217-714-0985.

Garden Club

Luncheon

11:15 a.m., Cerbat Garden Club 15th annual luncheon, speaker Linda Larson, St. John’s Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., 928-692-2778.

Quail Run

8 a.m., River Cities United Way 5K run/walk, kids 1K run, Mohave State Bank, 2202 Hualapai Mountain Road, $35, 937-304-9357.

Flight Rally

8:30 a.m. - noon, EAA Chapter 765 Young Eagles Flight Rally, free airplane rides for ages 8-17, EAA Flight Hangar, 4560 Flighline Dr., www.765.eaachapter.org.

Coffin Races

2-5 p.m.; House of Hops, First-ever Beale Street Coffin Races, multiple categories, 312 E. Beale St.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., an evening of Mainstream and Plus, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., 928-757-5222.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon, local produce, handmade jewelry, jellies, and more. 102 E. Beale St., 412-568-3536.

DIG It Children’s Garden Pumpkin Patch Workshop

10 a.m. - noon, Get educated, inspired and excited, Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave., 928-530-8072.

Annual Fall Festival

1-5 p.m., Parks & Recreation, traditional Halloween activities, costume contest, carnival games and more, Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St., 928-757-7919.

SUNDAY

Dug Up Manor

7-10 p.m., haunted house, $10, 2025 Northern Ave.