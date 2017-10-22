Horoscope | October 22, 2017

Birthdays: Zac Hanson, 32; Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 42; Jeff Goldblum, 65; Catherine Deneuve, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today is all about you. Get some rest, sort through personal papers and come up with a plan that will help you get ahead financially.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal downtime will do you good. Whether you spend the time alone or with someone you love, make this day count.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A get-together will pump you up and help you bring about positive changes. A youngster, senior or romantic partner will have an impact on a decision you have to make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer explicit information. Don’t leave room for misinterpretation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may have to step outside your comfort zone if you are going to appease someone who isn’t happy with you regarding changes going on at home. Show patience and understanding and you will be able to resolve matters quickly.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Once you have a set plan in mind, take action. Following through with your intentions will show others what you are capable of doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Overkill will be your downfall. Stick to a script and don’t make an unreasonable promise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional sensitivity can have negative or positive effects depending on the way you handle others. Showing honesty and integrity will encourage the same respect and response in return.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Uncertainty will leave you confused about an emotional situation. Don’t feel compelled to make a decision if you aren’t ready.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to what others ask of you before you decide to help. Offer suggestions rather than take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discussing future plans that you can do with someone you love will give you the incentive you need to get things done and prepare to enjoy what lies ahead. A promise can be made, and romance is highlighted.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick close to home. Trouble dealing with superiors will put you in jeopardy. Refuse to let your emotions take over.