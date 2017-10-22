KPD’s PIO officer earns Communications Award from Laughlin Chamber

KINGMAN – Jennifer Sochocki has demonstrated herself to be an individual involved in public relations, broadcasting or journalism in the Colorado River Region to have made significant contributions in her field of endeavor.

The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce awarded Sochocki with a Communications Award at the annual Community Achievement Awards held Oct. 7.

“Jennifer’s ability to communicate and disperse vital information to our community is done with integrity and clarity,” Sochocki’s award nomination says. “She knows what journalism is all about.”

Sochocki serves as a public information officer for Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (M.A.G.N.E.T.). She is responsible for press releases and social media. Her Facebook page is one of the strongest and respected pages in Northwest Arizona, and a true source of valuable information. In addition to her job, she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration and spends a great deal of time volunteering. She assists with community cleanups, Pumpkin Patrol, and plays a vital role with the City of Kingman Pink Heals committee that raises funds for cancer victims.

– Information provided by KPD