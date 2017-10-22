Letter | Kara Letcher: Council eyes Palo Christi; what about the neighborhood?

The City wants to purchase and move it’s operations to Palo Christi, however they don’t think about the residents that live downtown and how it will affect them.

Maple Street is a one-way street, but most people don’t realize this as many times a day people drive the wrong way down the street. It doesn’t appear that Maple could be widened at Fifth Street, but maybe it could.

I spoke at a City Council meeting previously, but I don’t think the council even wanted to listen to my concerns regarding the residents who live around the school.

When the city provides activities downtown and closes off streets, I don’t believe they even think about the residents that live in the entire downtown area. That’s what’s happening here.

They may be thinking about all of the city, but they aren’t thinking about the people that may be affected the most. If the city purchases and moves their offices into Palo Christi, they should think of changing Maple Street from a one-way street to a two-way street, ticket people going the wrong way, or in the alternative, provide more signage that people can see.

Since they don’t want to listen to me in a City Council meeting, maybe they will read a letter in the paper?