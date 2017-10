Ralph Hill continues bashing President Trump in his letters and you (The Miner) continue to print them.

Very few letters rebutting his opinions appear.

What would have happened to Mr. Hill if he took a knee during the National Anthem as a Marine in uniform on the job?

It’s the same for NFL players. They can protest on their personal time.

Let’s see if this letter gets published.

I won’t hold my breath.

Mary Miner

Kingman