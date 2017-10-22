Paving along SR 95 near Bullhead City could make for overnight delays

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a 14-mile pavement-improvement project this week on State Route 95 from the traffic junction at the Needles bridge to Rising Sun Road. While paving occurs, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane nightly.

What to Expect:

• Work hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

• Paving is scheduled to continue through early November.

• Motorists should be prepared for brief delays through the project area.

• Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Crews are expected to apply the final lane striping in December, wrapping up work on the $1.9 million project.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

– Information provided by ADOT