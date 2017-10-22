Rants & Raves | October 22, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Ralph Hill – Kneeling his First Amendment right: NFL players disrespecting the national anthem comes from their college indoctrination. They should get informed, get engaged, vote, learn five rights in First Amendment (religion, press, speech, assembly, petition).

And Ralph, more truth – there is no Russia-Trump collusion period.

Weinstein rebukes continue: While President Trump is successfully draining the D.C. swamp, the Hollywood swamp also needs draining.

Clintons and Obamas were loudly praised and lavishly financed by Hollywood leftists where the 14 percent claiming conservatism either must remain hidden or be considered “bad people,” unemployable.

“She Was My Life”: The Santa Rosa fire – heartbreaking. Sounds like some of the best of the best with lives well-lived perished in this flaming hell. My heart aches for their families who are in my thoughts and prayers.

Bullhead City police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect: A 70 year old bank robber? Seems so late in life to choose this path. Desperate times, bring on desperate moves. Perhaps he needed the money for medical bills.

Twelve Republicans resign: A Republican Libertarian? Uh, I don’t think so. Your problem stems from the top me thinks; change that and the rest will all fall into place.

Immigration: Let’s stop whitewashing the crime and call it what it is. They are not undocumented immigrants. They are illegal aliens.