Anniversary | Alvin and Effie Achterhof

Lake Havasu City residents for many years, Alvin and Effie Achterhof celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on October 31st. They were married in Spring Lake, Michigan in 1952 and were soon the proud parents of three children, Deborah, Randal and Laurie. Over the years they moved several times, spending many happy years together in Michigan, California and finally Arizona. When the children left home to start their own families and after Al and Effie sold their variety store in Michigan, they decided to do a bit of traveling. They got into RVing and whenever they went to visit one of the children they would also travel to places they had never been to before as well as revisiting old favorite places. By the time they sold their last motorhome they had been to almost every state in the U.S. In 2018 Al and Effie will be making another move but this time not too far way. They will be moving to Kingman Arizona to be closer to one of their daughters.

Their traveling days may be over now but their love and devotion for each other keeps on going strong. They enjoy doing things together, from cooking and baking to shopping and taking care of the house and yard. Forever the handyman, Alvin is always up for a “honey do” job. He also enjoys taking pictures and going for walks. Effie enjoys reading and doing any kind of puzzle she can get her hands on, from jigsaw puzzles to Sudoku. They also like to keep in touch with their growing family of three children, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Their children and their spouses will be coming in from Texas, Michigan and Kingman to join the happy couple in celebration of this milestone anniversary. The itinerary includes an evening at the Lake Havasu Theater and a week of family reminiscence and special dinners together.

Being married on Halloween always induces a chuckle or two when people find out and they have been known to be asked who got tricked and who got treated. But their large extended family know very well that Al and Effie were both treated to years of love and togetherness. They take their wedding vows seriously and are an inspiration to their family and friends: To love, honor and cherish, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, forever and always with all of their heart.