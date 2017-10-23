Horoscope | October 23, 2017

Birthdays: Ryan Reynolds, 41; Nancy Grace, 58; Weird Al Yankovic, 58; Dwight Yoakam, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Jump in and get things done. The experience you gain along the way will motivate you to do more.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Joint financial ventures are not looking good. Don’t trust your cash with anyone or let others negotiate on your behalf.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Network, enjoy friends and family, and work hard to keep your relationships running smoothly. If you offer to help someone, make sure you follow through, but don’t get taken for granted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dealing with issues that affect your home and family are best done with patience and intelligence. Children will offer insight into something that you’ve been questioning.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional confusion is prevalent. Refrain from letting generosity turn into a form of persuasive manipulation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your facts straight and your communication articulate. There will be no room for mistakes when dealing with relationships and domestic matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Contemplation will not get you where you want to go. It’s time to head out and to live in the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dealing with creative people will bring you the most joy. Discussing new possibilities will encourage you to put your plans into motion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dance to your own beat. Express your feelings and share your enthusiasm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you say you are going to do. Your reputation will be dependent on the way you look and how you perform.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refrain from overreacting or getting caught up in someone else’s dilemma. Moderate spending is encouraged, along with saying “no” to temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Disillusionment will lead to confusion. Make sure you get your information straight from the source before you make a comment or get involved in something questionable.