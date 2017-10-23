Letter of Thanks | To Maggi

This is an unusual thank-you letter. Some of her friends wish to thank Margaret J. Hughes for her many contributions to this community from her arrival in 1960 until her death on October 2, 2017 at the age of 93.

Margaret Jean Monteith Hughes, known to her friends as Maggi, came to Kingman with her husband, Harry. They immediately began their involvement with the community. In addition to raising a daughter and twin sons, Margaret was one of the original Pink Ladies who volunteered at the Hospital. She also organized and served on a Beautification Committee in the early 1970s, which included successful efforts to get the railroad and Little Red School House painted.

Over time, she was active in several other aspects of our lives:

• Animal Control Director

• Kingman’s Democratic Party

• Area Food Bank

• Hostess Club

• Bonelli House purchase and cleanup effort leader

• Citizens Against Toxic Substances

• Mutt Matchers & Friends Board of Directors member

• Northern Arizona Humane Society

We are going to miss our Maggi!

Joann Bradley

Doris Lightwine

Karen Lynne