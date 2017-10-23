Mohave 911 | October 23, 2017

Weapon offense, assault, disorderly conduct

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffrey Russell Vanvliet, 41, a transient, Oct. 15 for possession of prohibited weapon, a felony, along with assault and disorderly conduct, misdemeanors.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to an assault report at the south end of Sara Park off of Highway 95. Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 29-year-old male victim. The victim said that he had been at a neighboring campsite visiting friends when Vanvliet came from walking in the desert carrying a shotgun and a backpack. The victim said that Vanvliet placed the items on the ground and continued walking toward him and calling him names. The victim reported that Vanvliet grabbed him by the shoulders and chest bumped him. The victim said that his friends intervened and calmed down the incident.

The victim further said that a mutual friend walked Vanvliet back to his campsite. Deputies contacted witnesses and they all confirmed the victims’ statements. Deputies learned that Vanvliet’s’ shotgun had been modified illegally with the barrel and stock sawed off. Lake Havasu Police Department Officers responded and assisted.

Deputies contacted Vanvliet at his nearby campsite. Vanvliet said that he did not recall all of the events, but he went to the campsite to confront his friend. Vanvliet was taken into custody without incident.

During conversations with Vanvliet, he said that the incident would not have happened if he hadn’t been drinking. Deputies took custody of the sawed off shotgun.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs, narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, warrants arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darrell Gene Huff Jr., 49, of Kingman, Tuesday for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two probation violation warrants issued by Mohave County Superior Court, all felonies, along with a failure to appear misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

Deputies contacted Huff during a traffic stop at the intersection of Patsy Drive and Neal Avenue. A records check showed Huff to have outstanding warrants. Huff was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Huff revealed a plastic bag containing marijuana. A consent search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance and a syringe containing a brown liquid. During conversations with Huff, he said the items were his. The white crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine and the brown liquid tested positive for heroin.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Weapons offense, assault

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John P. McBride, 59, of Kingman, Wednesday for possession of weapon by prohibited person, felony and assault per domestic violence, misdemeanor.

At 9:54 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence dispute at a residence in the 3500 block of John L Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies talked to a 35-year-old male victim. The victim said his uncle, McBride, threw a metal cup at his head causing injury and he may need stitches.

Deputies observed a large lump and a few scratches on the victims head. Medical responded and treated the victim.

Deputies contacted McBride and he admitted to throwing the metal cup at his nephew. McBride was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies learned that McBride has a .22 caliber rifle and a pistol. A computer history check showed McBride to have been a convicted felon. The weapons were seized.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffrey Andrew Abbott, 43, and Cathlene Elaine Turbyeville, 28, both of Edmond, Oklahoma, late Wednesday.

Both Abbott and Turbyeville were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies. Abbott was also arrested for driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of N Palo Verde Boulevard and Highway 95. Deputies contacted Abbott, the driver. A records check showed Abbott to have a suspended driver’s license. Abbott was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Abbott revealed a glass pipe containing a white crystal substance. Deputies contacted the passenger identified as Turbyeville and she said she had a marijuana cigarette in her pocket. Turbyeville was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies retrieved the marijuana cigarette from Turbyeville’s pocket and also located a straw containing a white crystalline residue. An inventory search of the vehicle revealed a nugget of marijuana, a broken glass pipe with residue and a tin canister containing a white crystal powdery substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

They were transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Warrants arrest, marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bruce Alex Muller, 34, of Kingman, Wednesday morning on felony warrant for dangerous drugs violation, marijuana violation and drug paraphernalia violation issued by Kingman Justice Court along with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors, and two undesignated warrants issued by Kingman Justice Court for failure to pay fines and post adjudication.

At 10:45 p.m., deputies contacted Muller during an unrelated investigation at a residence in the 2500 block of Ames Avenue. Muller was taken into custody as he was avoiding deputies by not providing his name. A search of Muller revealed a pipe and a plastic bag containing marijuana. Muller does not possess a medical marijuana card. A records check showed Muller to have 3 active warrants.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Deborah June Ziesmer, 51, of Lake Havasu City, Thursday for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony.



At 10:10 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Quartzite Place. Deputies contacted Ziesmer, the driver. Deputies observed Ziesmer was shaking severely as deputies were requesting vehicle registration documents. A consent search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ziesmer was taken into custody without incident. She was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.