Suspicious fire destroys double-wide in Butler

KINGMAN – A suspicious fire destroyed an unoccupied double-wide mobile home in the 3000 block of Devlin Avenue in the Butler area on Saturday.

Fire crews from Northern Arizona Consolidated District responded to the report shortly after 2 a.m. with two fire engines and two brush engines, with support from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and UniSource Energy Services.

Battalion Chief Jason Scott took command of 11 firefighters and two support volunteers in battling the blaze, which is being considered suspicious based on evidence found at the scene and information from neighbors. No suspects were detained, and the fire is under investigation.

“NACFD crews achieved a rapid knockdown of the fire thanks to the close proximity of a fire hydrant and adequate separation from neighboring structures,” Fire Chief Wayne Eder said.

Anyone with further information on the fire can call NACFD at 928-757-3151.