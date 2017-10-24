Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – It was an odd day for one Alaska animal control officer who took a call about an alligator outgrowing its bathtub.

KTUU-TV reports that a Wasilla resident called 911 this week after realizing that the more than 4-foot-long alligator named Allie couldn’t live in a tub anymore.

Rescue group Valley Aquatics took Allie in. Valley Aquatics owner Sheridan Perkins says Allie is a 3-year-old American alligator.

Perkins says she has thought about re-homing Allie in Florida.

The alligator is Wasilla’s second run in this year with a large reptile. In May, a 17-foot python named Sam went missing for several days before reappearing in his home’s living room. He returned through the door his owner left open for him.

Video sound may be muted. While playing, click bottom, right speaker icon to un-mute.