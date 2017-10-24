Horoscopes | Oct. 24

Birthdays: Kyla Ross, 21; Shenae Grimes, 28; B.D. Wong, 57; Kevin Kline, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change will do you good. Planning a vacation, signing up for a course or buying season tickets to a favorite event will give you something to look forward to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll have to bend a little if you want to avoid being left out. It’s OK to be different, but don’t offend people who are being hospitable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deal with legal, financial and institutional matters. Bring about the necessary changes or requirements to stabilize your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of business, whether it has to do with home and family or work and colleagues. Listen carefully and offer solid suggestions in order to reach your intended goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid getting into intellectual debates with loved ones or your peers. Argumentative situations will lead to regret if you are opinionated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems with older family members or the responsibilities you’ve accumulated will surface. Refuse to let emotions take over.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Walk away from bullies or those trying to pressure you into something you don’t want to do. Channel your energy into personal gains and improvements that will help to stabilize your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take on new and exciting projects or go to places that spark your interest or make you think. Expand your mind and explore what life has to offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Express the way you feel and make a commitment to follow through with the endeavors that mean the most to you. Don’t lose sight of what’s important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be secretive about your plans. Making sure everything is in order and fail proof will put your mind at ease.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can make a difference if you pitch in. Don’t get overwhelmed or feel pressured by what others ask for or the choices they make.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll crave change, but unless you have something concrete in mind, it will be best to sit tight and wait. Holding out for what you want will be worth it.