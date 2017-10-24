Letter | Abuse of circus animals

The abuse of circus animals is well documented across the nation over decades to present. Regardless of whether they have a nice stall, they have been trained by abusive treatment and they should not be forced to travel in trucks around the country to perform stupid human tricks, these majestic animals deserve homes that meet their needs – in habitats appropriate for them – not circuses! I was very dismayed to learn that Kingman really didn’t pass this ordinance banning circus animals. The Shriners do great work but these circuses are not great for anyone. If the Shriners wanted to do right they would bring in Human-Only circuses or some other venue that does not exploit – and yes abuse – animals. Shame on the Shriners for still not getting a clue. And Kingman, I was impressed with the direction you were heading, now, I guess not if this circus is allowed to perform. I will be boycotting as I have done for the past 20-plus years.

Terry Watt

Lake Havasu City