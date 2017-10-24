Letter | Circus Animal Ban

I for one am sick and tired of the double standards in this town wanting to ban circus animals from performing citing, “cruelty to animals” but letting the rodeo go on. Do you know how they tame a wild horse? They beat it into submission. Do you know how they keep the broncos and bulls angry? By squeezing their genitals before they are released from the chute. A police officer leaves his K-9 in a hot car because he, “forgot” about him. The poor dog died yet the officer wasn’t charged with anything. Another police officer worked his dog to death in the heat and once again, he wasn’t charged with anything.

I want to take a poll of the citizens of this town. Which one is more, “inhumane”:

Putting a handful of kids or a couple of adults on top of an elephant to ride around for a few minutes or putting a person the size of Andy Devine on a horse for hours on end?

If you ban one you have to ban both.

Sue Kracker

Kingman