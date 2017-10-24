Letter | Dolan Springs special election

Dolan Springs has a special election coming up Nov. 7 for a budget override for Lake Mohave Rancho Fire Department. This is being paid for by the fire department, but at what cost?

Here is the question on the ballot:

Shall the Board of Directors of Lake Mohave Rancho Fire District adopt a Maintenance and Operation Budget that includes a secondary tax levy of $3.50 per $100 of assessed valuation for the fiscal year 2018-19 and four subsequent years as described below?

The fiscal year 2018-19 budget override authority represents an extension and increase of the existing $3.25 budget override authority.

This question is confusing everyone I talk with, no one knows how to take this question.

The way I read this, just the $3.50 override comes to $35 per $1,000 assessed value. Look at this year’s tax bill on your assessed value and do the math. I read the $3.50 override is on top of the $3.25. If this is the way it is that is a substantial raise on our taxes to the fire department.

We are a retirement and welfare community. They say Dolan Springs is dying. Yes, it is for us on a fixed income. With all the taxes and fees, and the wealthy out-of-state people moving here, the small town feeling we have had and can afford will be killed.

Most of the retirees are veterans or family of veterans who fought for a little peace in a small town but we will soon be priced out of our homes. Once a tax is in, it never goes away. It only goes higher.

So if the question on the ballot stays the way it is written, my vote is no.

Pamela Jaffrey

Dolan Springs