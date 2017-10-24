Letter | Gosar Siblings Do Not Support Rep. Paul Gosar’s Statements on George Soros

We watched the interview of Paul Gosar on Vice News and believe Paul owes George Soros a personal apology.

This is a matter of right and wrong, not politics. We are aghast that Paul has sunk so low that he now spews the most despicable slander against an 87-year-old man without a shred of proof, and then doesn’t even have the guts or decency to apologize?

Our parents are 87 and 83 and we would be outraged if some sleaze did to them what Paul shamelessly did to Mr. Soros. First, Paul confabulated horrendous lies about Soros as a young boy who survived the Holocaust, and followed it with invented notions that Soros was behind the Charlottesville Nazis. Paul’s deceit was uttered without a shred of evidence.

Those aren’t our family values or the values of the small Wyoming town we grew up in. Character assassination wasn’t revered. Lies and distortions do reveal much about the character of the congressman of Arizona’s 4th congressional district, however.



Paul had no problem going completely out of his way to malign Mr. Soros on Vice, so we can’t imagine anything less than a complete retraction and genuine apology. A press release, inadequate. One of those phony apologies that begins with, “If someone was offended by my statements”….” won’t do either.

It is extremely upsetting to have to call you out on this, Paul, but you’ve forced our hand with your deceit and anti-semitic dog whistle. We look forward to your apology on Vice.

Paul Gosar’s siblings Joan, Dave, Tim, Grace, Gaston, Pete and Jennifer Gosar