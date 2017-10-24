Obituary | Roy Bunker

Roy E. Bunker, age 79 passed away unexpectedly September 25, 2017 from complications following surgery on August 21.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; his daughter, Amy Stetson of White Hills Arizona; his sister, Betty Jane Purnell of Woodbury, New Jersey; his brother, Gilbert of Turnersville New Jersey and eleven nieces and nephews.



Born June 6, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, He and his wife moved to New Jersey, where they lived from 1968 to 2010, when they retired to White Hills Arizona.

Through the years, Roy served in the U.S. Army, had several jobs and retired after 20 years in surveillance at the Atlantic City Hilton. Roy was a craftsman who spent many happy hours in his shop making reproductions of antique furniture as well as other projects, many of which were given as gifts through the years.



A graveside service and burial will take place Wednesday, October 25, at noon at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman Arizona is handling the arrangements.