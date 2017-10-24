Prep Golf: Lady Vols open play at state

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls golf team opened play in the Division II State Championship Monday at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course in Tucson. Paige Lucero led the Lady Volunteers with a 15-over 86, followed by Audra Coffman with a 103 and Sarah White with a 113.

“We played the Sonoran course, which is super spread out and has lots of elevation changes,” said Lee Williams head coach Haley Bradley. “I’m very proud of how they performed today.”

Kadence Sterling and Kristen Heitzman ran out of daylight and had to finish up the Sonoran course Tuesday morning. The duo then joined the rest of the pack on the Catalina course.