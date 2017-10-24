Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs come up short against River Valley

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School volleyball team appeared to be on its way to win No. 2 Monday night. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as River Valley stormed back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Lady Bulldogs 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-5).

“It was just overcompensation,” said Kingman head coach Molly Creagh. “There were too much nerves. They didn’t calm down. We need to trust each other when it comes down to the last point.”

The 35th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-16, 1-8 3A West) held a slim 15-12 advantage over the No. 34 ranked Lady Dust Devils (3-14, 2-7) in Set 4. Kingman couldn’t hold on though, as it was forced to call a timeout after River Valley took a 16-15 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs were still in it down the stretch, but they could only tie it at 23-23 before dropping the two-point loss to send the match to a deciding fifth set.

The momentum was in the Lady Dust Devils’ favor in the fifth set as they jumped out to a 7-4 lead and never looked back.

Despite the loss, there were a few bright spots for Kingman.

“Esther Torres was a like a hero tonight,” Creagh said. “She’s a freshman – she hit that ball so hard, blocked and chased everything. She did great tonight.”

Torres isn’t the only Lady Bulldog that’s found success, as Creagh mentioned the overall development of the team.

“There’s been huge improvement,” she said. “We scored points on teams that we were not even close and shut out last year. Getting points on Northwest Christian was a really big deal. They try so much harder this year.”

Parker 3, Academy 1

At Parker, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team saw its two-match winning streak come to an end Monday night with a 3-1 loss (25-19, 11-25, 25-9, 25-19) to the No. 22 ranked Lady Broncs (11-5, 6-3 2A West).

“We could not get any momentum going,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord.

Isabella Anderson and Aspen Jackson led the 19th-ranked Academy (13-4, 6-3) with 12 kills each, while Grace Herbine added five. Lynsey Day tallied 10 assists and 10 digs, followed by Shaunti Short with 12 assists.