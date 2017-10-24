Two Kingman churches extended blessing to pets

KINGMAN – Clergy from two local churches extended blessings to more than a dozen pets in Kingman Saturday.

For the fifth year Divine Savior Independent Catholic Church and Trinity Episcopal Church have met pet owners at Lewis Kingman’s Pet Park to bless an array of animals. Over those five years cats, dogs and various other family pets have been blessed in recognition of St. Francis of Assisi.

St. Francis of Assisi is associated with patronage of animals. It became customary for Catholic and Anglican churches to hold ceremonies blessing animals on his feast day each October. He is often remembered as the patron saint of animals.

In Saturday’s ceremony pets were rewarded with treats after being sprinkled with holy water while blessings were bestowed upon them.