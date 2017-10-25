$6K raised from the Red Kettle Run

KINGMAN – The Kingman and Golden Valley Association of Realtors raised more than $6,000 with its Red Kettle Run for the Salvation Army.

The race drew 15 participants in the 5K run-walk and 38 participants in the 15K run-walk. It was held Sept. 30 at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus.

Dawn Brannies, broker with Kingman Premier Properties and coordinator of the Red Kettle Run, presented a check in the amount of $6,047 to Salvation Army director Troy Palmer.

The Realtors association was assisted by Scott Kern, director of community relations at KRMC, who arranged the use of Hualapai Mountain Campus.

Race director Chris Brady of Racing Bones organized the race and laid out both courses.