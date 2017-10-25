Agent Orange town hall Thursday in Lake Havasu City

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Mohave County Chapter 975 has announced the date for the 2017 Agent Orange and PTSD Town Hall event.

This year’s event will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The location will be the Lake Havasu City Knights of Columbus, 186 London Bridge Road.

The morning session from 10 a.m. to noon will be about Agent Orange information, and the afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. will be PTSD Primary and Secondary related information.

This Town Hall event is free to all interested military veterans and their families.

There will be light refreshments available.

Call 928-716-3001 or email president@vva975.vet for additional information or questions.