Kingman police invites you to Coffee with Cops Thursday

The next Coffee with Cops event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

This is an opportunity for members of the community to meet and talk with members of the police department.

Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and light refreshments with KPD. Members of the KPD motor squad will be on hand with tint metering devices. If you have ever wondered if your vehicle’s window tint is “legal,” they will be on hand to let you know, without fear of getting a citation.