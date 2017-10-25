Horoscopes | October 25, 2017

Birthdays: Ciara, 32; Katy Perry, 33; Josh Henderson, 36; Zachary Knighton, 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will take over if you aren’t careful. Avoid disagreements that can turn into regret and disappointment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Gather information that will help you get a better understanding of what others are going through or how you can help a situation that is affecting those you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your peers and be aware of what’s happening around you. Confusion can play havoc with the decisions you make regarding relationships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships are best dealt with intellectually. Don’t let people’s emotions confuse you or take you down a path that is built on assumptions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t take a risk or get trapped in someone else’s dilemma. Look out for your emotional and personal interests and let others do the same.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will gain control if you use intelligence to win support and favors from friends, relatives and peers. Laying out a plan that includes people you enjoy working alongside will help you excel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional uproar will flourish if you don’t remain calm and look for reasonable solutions. Getting along with others will not be as easy as you hoped.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Size up situations and take the plunge. What you accomplish today will not go unnoticed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Watch your back. Stay on top of your work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional matters concerning friends or relatives will give you something to think about. Helping someone who is not well will make a positive difference in your relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Handle your money, possessions and matters pertaining to the way you earn your living carefully. Letting emotions interfere with your common sense will get you into trouble.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s OK to be different or take a unique approach to the way you earn your keep. Expand your interests and check out investment or job opportunities that will improve your lifestyle.