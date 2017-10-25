Letter | Mesick’s clues to healthy eating overstate unhealthiness of buffet restaurants

I own a buffet restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the article written by Eunice Mesick on environmental clues to healthy eating disturbed me.

She recommended the avoidance of buffet and family style restaurants, implying the above are notorious for high fat, high calorie meals.

Buffet restaurants offer a prodigious variety of healthy foods – fruits, vegetables, and salads, as well as pork, poultry, beef and fish – from which a customer has a freedom to choose. He may choose either crispy fried chicken or baked chicken breast, but the choice is his.

I am sure Mesick means well, but if she were a famous celebrity she might face a lawsuit for denigrating and stereotyping a class of eating establishments like a famous celebrity who was sued by the Texas Cattlemen’s Association for denouncing red meat as a dietary villain a few years ago.

From a local standpoint, I’m sure Rutherford’s Family Restaurant and Golden Corral were equally displeased with her remarks.

On a lighter side, however, I certainly will heed her whimsical pointers on other environmental clues. From now on I will store my hot dogs and bologna in the garage refrigerator alongside the beer, and the potato chips will go in the cupboard by the coffee cups instead of the pantry.

I’ll no longer watch a movie in the living room while eating, and I’ll teach my son it is preferable that he swelter in 100-degree heat in his car eating lunch while his co-workers are perfectly comfortable near vending machines and donuts the boss put out in the break room.

I’ll inform my friends that unless they make lifestyle changes in terms of diet and nutrition, I’ll no longer be able to dine with them.

All of your environmental clues, I’m sure, are wise, albeit comical, and I wish you success in your profession as long as it doesn’t interfere with mine.

Please don’t criticize buffet restaurants.

Erwin Morane

Albuquerque, New Mexico