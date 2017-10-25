Letter | Sales tax increase brings up questions about a property tax

Regarding our increasing sales tax: The majority of people who are impacted by this type of tax are the fine citizens of Kingman. Of course, the visitors who stop by also pay the piper. Perhaps there is a better way.

I, for one, really enjoy the low property taxes, especially compared to other states. Unfortunately, there are many citizens who use our police, fire department, and EMS services for basically free. I am referring to our many absentee property owners.

To level the playing field, we really need a small property tax, money that must be earmarked for Kingman. All I’m asking for is everyone to pay their fair share.

With this tax maybe we can rescind the sales tax penalty Kingman residents are required to pay?